Dempze Nancy E Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.0% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.51. 862,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,667. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.