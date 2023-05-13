Dempze Nancy E Has $2.73 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

RTX traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

