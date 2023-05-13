Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,303,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,003,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TR opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.13. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $188.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile



Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

