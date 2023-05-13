Denali Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $249.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.