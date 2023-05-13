Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 3,019.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 111,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 238,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

SRRK stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $435.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 31,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $202,911.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,059,507 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,630.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

