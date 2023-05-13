Denali Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DYN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.23. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

