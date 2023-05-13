Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $63,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $63,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,386. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 558,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 107,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,474,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,383 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 139.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 138,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80,384 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

