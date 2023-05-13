Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.87.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2568 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

