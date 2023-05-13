Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Up 4.7 %

Digital World Acquisition stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580. Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.