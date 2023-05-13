Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.50.

DDS opened at $283.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $417.86.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 54.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,508,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 187.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

