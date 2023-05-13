Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 26,175 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Realty Income worth $523,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of O stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

