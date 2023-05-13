Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 90,780 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Danaher worth $803,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,921,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $775,410,000 after buying an additional 62,849 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $226.70 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

