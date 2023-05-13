Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,198 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $550,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $373.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.55.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

