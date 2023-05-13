Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,800 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the April 15th total of 498,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,182.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.