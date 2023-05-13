Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Barclays

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $711,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,910.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $711,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,910.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,684,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

