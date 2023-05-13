Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Dutch Bros from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.71 and a beta of 2.65.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.73 million. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

