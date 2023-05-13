Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday.
Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance
DLNG stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
