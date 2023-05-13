Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.