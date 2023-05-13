Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.34%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastern during the third quarter valued at $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
