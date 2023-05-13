Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, May 15th

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 15th.

Eastside Distilling Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Eastside Distilling at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

