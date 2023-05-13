Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Angela M. Busch Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

