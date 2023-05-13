Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,216 shares of company stock worth $18,268,759 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.18. 1,565,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,334. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

