ELIS Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $39.95 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,838.33 or 1.00004987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11846936 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $160.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

