Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

