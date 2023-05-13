Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE EDN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $539.29 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

(Get Rating)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.