Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Raised to C$56.50

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EDVMF. Liberum Capital cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

