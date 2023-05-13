Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Energizer has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $95,137,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,008 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 103.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,902,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

