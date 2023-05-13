Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) & CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Head to Head Review

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.51, indicating that its share price is 1,651% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and CuriosityStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 101.78 N/A N/A N/A CuriosityStream $78.04 million 0.67 -$50.92 million ($0.97) -1.01

Analyst Recommendations

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CuriosityStream.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and CuriosityStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CuriosityStream 0 2 2 0 2.50

CuriosityStream has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 171.39%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of CuriosityStream shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of CuriosityStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A CuriosityStream -65.24% -39.29% -28.94%

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats CuriosityStream on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 23 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

