Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NN, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NN in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. NN has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC lifted its position in NN by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,549,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 61,837 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NN by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 277,244 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NN by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NN during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 52,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,278.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,620,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,402.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 753,018 shares of company stock worth $781,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Stories

