Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.44 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Ergo has a total market cap of $99.90 million and $266,741.07 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00005402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,714.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00300349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00572466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00425817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,221,031 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.