ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Short Interest Up 75.0% in April

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 184.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,032,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 302,416 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESAC remained flat at $10.72 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,344. ESGEN Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

