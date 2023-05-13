Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.13 or 0.00067597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $79.00 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,827.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00300932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00570651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00424329 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,916,800 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

