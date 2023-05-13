Ethereum Classic Price Hits $18.19 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $77.43 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.19 or 0.00067827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,821.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00300325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00569751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00423237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,921,040 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

