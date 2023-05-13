Ethereum Trading Down 5% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,805.14 or 0.06702395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion and $4.69 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,841,588 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

