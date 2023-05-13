Ethereum Trading Down 5% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,805.14 or 0.06702395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion and $4.69 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055617 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040583 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019016 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019160 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006201 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003444 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,841,588 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
