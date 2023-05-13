Euro Coin Market Cap Hits $52.43 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $52.43 million and approximately $390,348.91 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,159,455 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.