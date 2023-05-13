Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Acquires £1,565.20 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) insider Kate Allum bought 1,204 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £1,565.20 ($1,975.02).

Shares of LON ECEL opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.87. Eurocell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 218 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. The firm has a market cap of £122.74 million, a PE ratio of 576.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,789.47%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.15) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

