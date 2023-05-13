Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,497. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

