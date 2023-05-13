Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MNTN remained flat at $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTN. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

