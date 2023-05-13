EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 197 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.17.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $256.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.13. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

