EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $395,000 in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of BATS IEO opened at $80.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $673.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

