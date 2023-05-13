EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

CAT opened at $209.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.