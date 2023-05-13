EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Humana by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $527.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.13.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

