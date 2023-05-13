EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

