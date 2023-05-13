EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,431 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

