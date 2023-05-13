EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 427,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,533 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 336,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Salesforce by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 23,631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $201.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $206.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.68.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,395,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,395,416.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,553 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

