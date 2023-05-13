EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,277 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NEE opened at $77.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

