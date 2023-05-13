Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Lowered to $135.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,668,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,933,000 after buying an additional 265,920 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

