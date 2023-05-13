Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Head to Head Analysis

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and Great Portland Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $59.99 million 9.24 $11.67 million $0.18 59.33 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

This is a summary of current ratings for Farmland Partners and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Great Portland Estates 3 1 1 0 1.60

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 20.41% 2.10% 1.07% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Great Portland Estates on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

