Fei USD (FEI) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $32.99 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00025100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,791.67 or 1.00089425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99858843 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,281,815.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

