Financial Survey: Micromobility.com (MCOM) & The Competition

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) is one of 188 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Micromobility.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -528.22% N/A -223.48% Micromobility.com Competitors -40.35% -161.51% -3.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Micromobility.com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Micromobility.com Competitors 785 4755 10140 258 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.72%. Given Micromobility.com’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micromobility.com has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micromobility.com and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million -$82.07 million -0.01 Micromobility.com Competitors $13.35 billion $78.13 million -6.00

Micromobility.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com. Micromobility.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Micromobility.com competitors beat Micromobility.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Micromobility.com Company Profile

Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City.

