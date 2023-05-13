FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Trading Down 6.5%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Approximately 101,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.87.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

